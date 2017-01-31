Newsvine

matty1977

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1 Comments: 1 Since: Jan 2017

Quebec mosque attack: Fox News deletes tweet after Canada complains - BBC News

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by matty1977 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:33 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The PMO (Prime Minister's Office) of Canada took a swipe at Trump and Fox News.  

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor