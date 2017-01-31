Quebec mosque attack: Fox News deletes tweet after Canada complains - BBC News Current Status: Untrusted (25) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by matty1977 View Original Article: BBC - Homepage Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 7:33 PM politicscanada-trudeau-trump-fox-quebec-terror-muslims-ban Discuss: ! The PMO (Prime Minister's Office) of Canada took a swipe at Trump and Fox News. keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment